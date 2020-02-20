M&T Bank Corp Sells 467 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $14,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $1,486,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 946,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,105,024.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $5,100,120.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,353,311.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 236,090 shares of company stock valued at $17,485,583. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CL stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.16. 3,347,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,189,349. The company has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 60.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.