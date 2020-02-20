M&T Bank Corp Sells 6,992 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,992 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $21,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,351,431,000 after purchasing an additional 892,554 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 6,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 53,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on D. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.14.

NYSE D traded up $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $89.25. 3,033,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,282. The company has a market capitalization of $73.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.14. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $72.61 and a 52-week high of $89.32.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 8.74%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 86.56%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

