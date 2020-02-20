Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Announces Earnings Results

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.53), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $715.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.32 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS.

Shares of NBR stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $2.33. 9,645,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,678,891. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.94. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $4.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NBR shares. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Nabors Industries from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Nabors Industries in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nabors Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.73.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

