Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.53), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $715.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.32 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS.

Shares of NBR stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $2.33. 9,645,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,678,891. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.94. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $4.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NBR shares. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Nabors Industries from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Nabors Industries in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nabors Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.73.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

Earnings History for Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit