National Bank Financial Comments on Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.92 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.62 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.13.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $49.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.00 and a 200-day moving average of $58.57. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 27.00 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $39.66 and a one year high of $64.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.16%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 894.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

