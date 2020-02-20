NavCoin Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last week, NavCoin has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. NavCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.66 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NavCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001321 BTC on major exchanges including cfinex, Poloniex, Binance and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007885 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004614 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002329 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006653 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 52.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028032 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NavCoin Profile

NavCoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 67,879,325 coins. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin . NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Binance, Bittrex, Upbit, cfinex, Cryptopia and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

