Neblio Price Reaches $0.71 (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00007376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Neblio has a total market cap of $10.90 million and approximately $288,562.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024627 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00016238 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00015414 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00022749 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 69.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000148 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006769 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000399 BTC.

About Neblio

NEBL is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 16,059,304 coins and its circulating supply is 15,453,907 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Kucoin, Binance and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

