Needham & Company LLC Increases Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Price Target to $30.00

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Standpoint Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.92.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $26.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.72. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $26.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,622.50, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average is $19.28.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $286.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 17,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $401,184.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,723.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 2,260.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 580.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

