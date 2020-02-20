New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $13.70 Million Stock Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Hill-Rom worth $13,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Hill-Rom by 251.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $634,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.60.

Shares of NYSE HRC traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,998. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $93.88 and a one year high of $117.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.95.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.01 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

