New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 189,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in PTC were worth $14,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in PTC by 270.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 323.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in PTC by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.65. 18,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,971. PTC Inc has a 12 month low of $62.05 and a 12 month high of $102.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 224.01 and a beta of 1.09.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.74 million. PTC had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.10%. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.57.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $26,010.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,288. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

