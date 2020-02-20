New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 688,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $14,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the third quarter worth approximately $17,395,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Valvoline by 1,073.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 304,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 278,480 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Valvoline by 1,083.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 214,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 196,584 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Valvoline in the third quarter worth approximately $4,038,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Valvoline by 100.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 304,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 152,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VVV. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

In other news, SVP Frances E. Lockwood sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VVV stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $22.40. 45,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,253. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. Valvoline Inc has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.95.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 110.76%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

