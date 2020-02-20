New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $12,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,451,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,978,000 after acquiring an additional 203,627 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,323,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,153,000 after acquiring an additional 414,165 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,301,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 521,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after acquiring an additional 143,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 360,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 17,437 shares during the last quarter. 20.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KDP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 20,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,131. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.29. The company has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.69%.

In other news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.90 per share, with a total value of $185,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $568,380 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.88.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

