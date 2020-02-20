Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NEM traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,255,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,882,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Newmont Goldcorp has a 12 month low of $29.77 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.28.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Eight Capital assumed coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Newmont Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Newmont Goldcorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.58.

In related news, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $30,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,870.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 7,500 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $283,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,231.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,262 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.