Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) PT Lowered to $26.00

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) had its target price reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

NYSE NOMD opened at $19.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $18.46 and a 12 month high of $23.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 826.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 458.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

