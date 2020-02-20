Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) PT Lowered to $26.00

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) had its target price reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.26% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.
NYSE NOMD opened at $19.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $18.46 and a 12 month high of $23.06.
Nomad Foods Company Profile
Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.
Featured Article: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.