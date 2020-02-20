Noram Ventures (CVE:NRM) Trading Down 17.6%

Noram Ventures Inc (CVE:NRM)’s share price dropped 17.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, approximately 151,110 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 221,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 million and a P/E ratio of -4.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

About Noram Ventures (CVE:NRM)

Noram Ventures Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for lithium and graphite deposits. The company's flagship property is the Zeus Lithium property located in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Noram Ventures Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

