NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bunge by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,029,000 after purchasing an additional 111,297 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Bunge by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,064,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,793,000 after acquiring an additional 130,523 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bunge by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,022,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,830,000 after acquiring an additional 31,506 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Bunge by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 931,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,752,000 after acquiring an additional 92,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Bunge by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 633,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,872,000 after acquiring an additional 7,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph Podwika acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $802,050.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Bunge from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

NYSE:BG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.92. 57,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,558. Bunge Ltd has a twelve month low of $47.26 and a twelve month high of $59.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.92 and a 200 day moving average of $55.24.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.05. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Ltd will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

