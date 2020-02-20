NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $267,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 3,468.9% during the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 259,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,747,000 after purchasing an additional 252,227 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,731,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 497,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,434,000 after acquiring an additional 55,198 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,265,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 1,297.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 48,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,626,000 after acquiring an additional 45,210 shares during the period.

ACWX stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.41. The stock had a trading volume of 98,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,455. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.29. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $50.03.

