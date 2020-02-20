NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 20,595 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,595 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,466,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $748,972,000 after purchasing an additional 612,203 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Republic International by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Old Republic International by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Old Republic International by 213.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 80,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 55,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 21.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Shares of Old Republic International stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $23.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.78. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $24.10.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.