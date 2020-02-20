Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ NCLH traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.43. 159,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,919. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.09. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $45.64 and a 1 year high of $59.78.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $99,248.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,212.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $222,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,122,200.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,786 shares of company stock worth $551,928 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.53.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.