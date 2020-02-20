Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.40-5.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.51. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.40-5.60 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on NCLH. BidaskClub downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 27th. Nomura dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.53.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NASDAQ:NCLH opened at $50.09 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $45.64 and a 12-month high of $59.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.09.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $222,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,122,200.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $99,248.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,212.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,786 shares of company stock valued at $551,928 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.