Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) dropped 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.37 and last traded at $48.51, approximately 5,620,460 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 181% from the average daily volume of 2,000,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.02.

NCLH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.53.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.10.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

In related news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $99,248.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,212.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $222,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,381 shares in the company, valued at $22,122,200.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,786 shares of company stock worth $551,928 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,550,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,984,000 after acquiring an additional 45,798 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 149,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after acquiring an additional 47,130 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 127,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,711,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,380,000 after acquiring an additional 92,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 112,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

