NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $10.36, but opened at $9.69. NOW shares last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 38,280 shares traded.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.35 million. NOW had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 1.89%. NOW’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DNOW shares. Stephens reduced their price target on NOW from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on NOW from $12.00 to $8.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NOW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,237,000 after purchasing an additional 604,589 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in NOW by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 115,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average is $11.26.

About NOW (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

