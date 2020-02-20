NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Shares of NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $10.36, but opened at $9.69. NOW shares last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 38,280 shares traded.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.35 million. NOW had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 1.89%. NOW’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DNOW shares. Stephens reduced their price target on NOW from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on NOW from $12.00 to $8.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NOW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,237,000 after purchasing an additional 604,589 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in NOW by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 115,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average is $11.26.

About NOW (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit