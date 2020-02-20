NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $10.36, but opened at $9.69. NOW shares last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 38,280 shares traded.
The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.35 million. NOW had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 1.89%. NOW’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.
Several research analysts have recently commented on DNOW shares. Stephens reduced their price target on NOW from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on NOW from $12.00 to $8.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average is $11.26.
About NOW (NYSE:DNOW)
NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.
