Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.90-2.60 for the period. Nutrien also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.90-2.60 EPS.

NYSE NTR traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,184,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,937. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $40.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.22. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cleveland Research cut Nutrien from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Nutrien from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup downgraded Nutrien from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.25.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

