Nvwm LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,616,000. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,850,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 616.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 563,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 484,648 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 306.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 574,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after acquiring an additional 433,053 shares during the period. Finally, QVR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 364.3% during the third quarter. QVR LLC now owns 414,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 325,104 shares during the period.

Shares of SLV stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.14. 13,393,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,576,013. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $18.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.41.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit