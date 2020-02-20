Nvwm LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,616,000. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,850,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 616.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 563,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 484,648 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 306.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 574,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after acquiring an additional 433,053 shares during the period. Finally, QVR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 364.3% during the third quarter. QVR LLC now owns 414,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 325,104 shares during the period.

Shares of SLV stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.14. 13,393,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,576,013. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $18.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.41.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

