Nvwm LLC Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Nvwm LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VV. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.47. 216,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,502. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.04. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.28 and a fifty-two week high of $156.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

