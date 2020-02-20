Nvwm LLC Sells 429 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Nvwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.98. The stock had a trading volume of 809,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,135. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.79. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.54 and a one year high of $119.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1267 dividend. This is an increase from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.