NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD) Trading Up 19.6%

Shares of NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD) were up 19.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.55, approximately 26,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 8,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.45. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 million and a P/E ratio of 9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00.

About NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD)

NXT Energy Solutions Inc provides airborne and gravity based geophysical survey services for the oil and gas exploration and production companies through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) survey system worldwide. Its SFD remote-sensing survey system offers information on areas conducive to fluid entrapment in the sedimentary column.

