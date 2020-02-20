OAX (OAX) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.35 Million

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last week, OAX has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. One OAX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0579 or 0.00000598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, OKEx and LATOKEN. OAX has a total market cap of $4.35 million and approximately $483,593.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $289.48 or 0.02991104 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00232468 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00044734 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00146546 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002721 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,130,082 tokens. The official website for OAX is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LATOKEN, Liqui, HitBTC, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

