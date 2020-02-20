Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.23

Shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc (NYSE:OZM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.23 and traded as high as $28.85. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group shares last traded at $28.43, with a volume of 274,600 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.13.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc (NYSE:OZM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 335,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $7,709,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.67% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 18.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

