Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) Trading Up 0.5%

Octopus AIM VCT plc (LON:OOA) shares were up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 96.50 ($1.27), approximately 331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96 ($1.26).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 95.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 87.99. The firm has a market cap of $119.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33.

Octopus AIM VCT Company Profile (LON:OOA)

Octopus AIM VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The Company aims to provide shareholders with tax-free dividends and long-term capital growth by investing in a diverse portfolio of predominately alternative investment market (AIM)-quoted companies. The Company’s investment portfolio includes a range of sectors, such as construction and building, general retailers, telecommunication services, chemicals, software, media, general financial, healthcare equipment, food producers, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, leisure and hotels, industrial, oil equipment, electronic and electric, food producers and processors, oil services, technology hardware, engineering and machinery, oil equipment and support services, among others.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Octopus AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.