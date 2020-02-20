Odyssey Price Tops $0.0005 (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Odyssey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, Huobi, IDEX and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. Odyssey has a total market cap of $3.30 million and $378,039.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Odyssey alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $287.65 or 0.02990866 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010406 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00231036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00044606 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00145985 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,270,306,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Bittrex, Huobi, Gate.io, HitBTC, Upbit, FCoin, Kucoin, LBank, Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.