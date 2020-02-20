Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $160.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPI traded up $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $34.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,381. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $23.36 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

