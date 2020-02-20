Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lowered its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 311.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 247.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup set a $185.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.25.

NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $225.32. The stock had a trading volume of 16,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,178. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.56. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $130.87 and a 12-month high of $226.18.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 8.88%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.62, for a total transaction of $74,790.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,397.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

