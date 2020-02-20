Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,770,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 80.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.62, for a total value of $74,790.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,397.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ODFL. KeyCorp upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.25.

ODFL traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $225.60. The stock had a trading volume of 12,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $130.87 and a 1-year high of $226.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.56.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 8.88%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

