Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.75.

OMER has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $131,600.00. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Omeros during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Omeros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Omeros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Omeros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Dohj LLC purchased a new position in Omeros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OMER traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $13.54. 261,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,155. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.39. The company has a market cap of $665.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.64. Omeros has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $20.92.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

