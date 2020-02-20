ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA decreased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. FMR LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 50.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9.6% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 111,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 26,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,507,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.13 and a 52 week high of $77.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.53%.

Several analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.60.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

