Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 231,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 2,620.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 69,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 66,724 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 881.4% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 220,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 198,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 18,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FCAU shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Redburn Partners raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BNP Paribas raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Shares of NYSE FCAU traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.30. 1,655,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,132,366. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $16.69.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.07 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 15.35%. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

