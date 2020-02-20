Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys New Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 110,449 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LPX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,740,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 281.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 114,400 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

In related news, Director Gary Cook sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $299,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,636.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LPX traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,210,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,359. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -424.25 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.54. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $21.82 and a 12-month high of $34.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.45 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.76%.

Several research analysts have commented on LPX shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.