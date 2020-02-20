Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 1,782 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,440,000 after buying an additional 104,414 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,784,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,417,000 after purchasing an additional 125,894 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in BCE by 95.6% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,103,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in BCE by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,495,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,334,000 after purchasing an additional 233,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,201,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,465,000 after purchasing an additional 57,997 shares during the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.73.

BCE stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.98. 688,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.55. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.36 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.36.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.6267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 91.29%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

