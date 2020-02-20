Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 3,150 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on TROW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.18.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $98,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,518.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,073,855.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,700 shares of company stock valued at $9,899,514 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TROW traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,105,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,996. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.70. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12-month low of $95.07 and a 12-month high of $139.82. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.67%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

