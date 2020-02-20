Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 667,049 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 137,641 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBVA. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,968,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,236,000 after buying an additional 20,232,480 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 280.4% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,471,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,253,000 after buying an additional 6,981,742 shares during the period. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,529,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,751,000 after buying an additional 842,000 shares during the period. BB&T Corp boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 643,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 15,798 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 484,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 66,467 shares during the period. 3.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BBVA traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.53. The company had a trading volume of 278,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,819,537. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $6.44. The company has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average is $5.24.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

BBVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

