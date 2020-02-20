Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 369,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,037 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the third quarter worth approximately $2,314,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 451.5% in the third quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 182,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 149,000 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 45.1% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 442,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 137,600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 573,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 136,825 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 427.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 57,165 shares during the period. 2.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BCS traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.32. 299,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,085,523. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $10.22.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.3214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.20%.

BCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

