Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.21 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 320,732 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,209 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,729 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 13,632 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 80.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 283,715 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 217,132 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.5% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 494,693 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 42,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FCX. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.30 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,363,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,415,484. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.95 and a beta of 2.43. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

In other news, Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,625.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.