Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 9,691 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 169.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,691 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 622,774.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,293,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,477,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,846,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515,148 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,702,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,085 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 444.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,443,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,916,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,675,000 after purchasing an additional 857,239 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Global Payments from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Global Payments from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Global Payments from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.42.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $208.07. 131,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.25. Global Payments Inc has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $209.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.06, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at $418,822.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total transaction of $107,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,885,683.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,200 shares of company stock worth $1,038,080. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

