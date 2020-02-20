Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 570.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 401,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,520 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 22,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 53,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 87,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 35,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 56,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.76. The stock had a trading volume of 17,307,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,262,842. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

