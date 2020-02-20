Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Pegasystems by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pegasystems by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Pegasystems by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 107,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,909 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Pegasystems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEGA shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on Pegasystems from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.57.

Shares of PEGA stock traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.88. 59,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,837. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.27 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.02. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.34 and a fifty-two week high of $100.78.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $276.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.22 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pegasystems news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $46,635.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,835.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $75,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,217.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,239. 52.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

