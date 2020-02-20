Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $222,000.

NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,969. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.28 and a 200-day moving average of $121.41. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $110.76 and a 52-week high of $132.91.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

