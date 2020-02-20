Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.21 Million Stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 2,413.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,669,000 after purchasing an additional 370,037 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 729.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,749,000 after purchasing an additional 339,564 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,885.3% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 342,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,056,000 after purchasing an additional 324,844 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 137.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 547,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,838,000 after purchasing an additional 316,860 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 281.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 406,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,795,000 after purchasing an additional 299,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock traded down $3.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $209.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,423. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.62. The firm has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $152.99 and a 52 week high of $220.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.96%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EL shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.05.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

