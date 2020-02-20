Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 4,347 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,899,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,605,000 after buying an additional 15,214 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,157,000 after acquiring an additional 130,620 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 2,101,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,797,000 after acquiring an additional 11,020 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,442,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,604,000 after acquiring an additional 269,048 shares during the period. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,174,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,114,000 after acquiring an additional 139,675 shares during the period.

Shares of NEAR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.36. 788,373 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average of $50.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1019 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

