Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,184 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Insteel Industries in the third quarter valued at $3,636,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $2,583,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 536.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 102,043 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries during the third quarter worth about $852,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,124,000 after acquiring an additional 22,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIIN stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,562. Insteel Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $17.49 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $422.39 million, a P/E ratio of 225.02 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.04.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $97.57 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Sidoti lowered Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In other Insteel Industries news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $49,877.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,898 shares in the company, valued at $385,411.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

