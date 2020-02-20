Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $467,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SHW traded down $6.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $582.58. 8,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,388. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1 year low of $410.35 and a 1 year high of $599.95. The company has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $578.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $560.82.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

SHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $575.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $657.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $620.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $584.52.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

